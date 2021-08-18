Bhoot Police's trailer starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam is finally out. Well, going by the glimpse, the horror-comedy does look interesting. The trailer sees Saif and Arjun as ghostbusters, who basically are frauds and extort money in the name of warding off evil spirits. However, things turn upside down, when they encounter a real ghost. Having said that, while watching the Bhoot Police trailer, it instantly reminded us of Terry Gilliam's The Brothers Grimm (2005). So, is Bhoot Police inspired by this Hollywood adventure fantasy film? Bhoot Police Trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam’s Horror-Comedy Will Spook You (Watch Video).

Talking about The Brothers Grimm, it stars Matt Damon, Heath Ledger, and Lena Headey in key roles where it sees the two male leads as con-artists in the early 19th century who fool people for money. However, one day the brothers face a real curse where their fake exorcism could not work. Now, if are smart enough, you can connect the dots and understand how Bhoot Police and The Brothers Grimm do have a little similarity with desi twists thrown here and there in the Hindi version. Disney Plus Hotstar 2021 Slate Out: Bhoot Police, Six Suspects, Escaype Live, Aarya 2, The Empire New Footage Revealed - Check Full List (Watch Video).

Watch The Brothers Grimm Trailer:

Watch Bhoot Police Trailer:

Well, after watching both the trailers and reading the premise, what's your thought? We all know that Indian cinema has always been influenced by the work in the West, and Bhoot Police can be another example of the same. Bhoot Police is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. Stay tuned!

