Earlier, Fight Club star Edward Norton too lent his voice to similar UN initiatives. Talking about the documentary, Dia, who is the Goodwill Ambassador for UNEP and UN Secretary General's Advocate for SDG, said: "It was an absolute honour to be a part of this global project and tell the story of St. Lucia, Comoros, and Vanuatu that are showing by example how marine ecosystems can be protected for the benefit of all stakeholders and the creation of a blue economy." Under the aegis of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, the first ten films, or UN World Restoration Flagships, explore the diverse ecosystems of Indonesia, Abu Dhabi, and Kazakhstan.

Talking about what appealed to her from the story, the actress further mentioned: "Yes, the planet is in a state of decline with over a million species facing extinction, but we can learn a lot from how St Lucia, Comoros, and Vanuatu recognised climate threats well in time and did all they could to make a difference. What moved me most about this story is that the citizens took ownership of the dying mangroves and the dwindling marine life and came together to ensure that the future generation would have a sustainable, thriving environment." A new episode is released every Monday by the UNEP, featuring a new challenge overcome by people who want a better future for the next generation.