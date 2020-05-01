Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Celebrate Their Fourth Wedding Anniversary Facetiming Their Family and Friends

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid lockdown, Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their fourth marriage anniversary with friends and family in an unique way -- virtually! Bipasha took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a string of photographs and videos talking to family and friends over video call. Karan Singh Grover Shares Wedding Film With Bipasha Basu On 4th Marriage Anniversary and It Will Make You Yearn For A Love Like Their’s (Watch Video)

The couple also shared a video of them dancing and the "Raaz" actress captioned it: "Virtual celebration. First of its kind. Sometimes it's important to lift your spirits. Best solution -- Family and friends". Bipasha also treated Karan with his favourite custard layered with cake, cookies and mangoes. Bipasha Basu Makes Karan Singh Grover’s Favourite ‘Besan K Laddoos’ for Their Upcoming Fourth Wedding Anniversary

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Facetiming

The couple, who worked together in the film "Alone", tied the knot in April 2015. On the work front, the two will next be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film "Aadat".