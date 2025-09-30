Mumbai, September 30: The upcoming edition of the Filmfare Awards, will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar. Audiences can look forward to a night full of wit, warmth, and magnetic stage presence as they lead the night that honours the finest talent of 2024, while also celebrating seven decades of Filmfare’s legacy in Indian cinema.

Talking about the same, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, “From the first time I held the Black Lady in my hands, to sharing countless memories with my colleagues and fans over the years; it’s been a journey of love, cinema, and magic. To return as a co-host for the 70th year is truly special, and I promise we’ll make it a night to remember, full of laughter, nostalgia and celebration of the movies we all love”. Karan Johar said, “Filmfare is not just an award, it’s a legacy that has shaped the very narrative of Indian cinema and continues to live across generations. From the year 2000, I have attended almost every Filmfare Awards and hosted many as well. As we celebrate 70 glorious years, I am truly delighted to co-host what promises to be one of the most memorable nights ever”. Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ Look Leaked! SRK Dazzles in Black Suit While Shooting Action Sequence for Siddharth Anand’s Upcoming Film (See Pics).

The upcoming edition of the Filmfare Awards marks their 70 years. The Filmfare Awards 2025 will be held on October 11, 2025 at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. The two recently made an appearance in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, which marked the directorial debut of SRK’s son, Aryan.

Earlier, KJo took to his social media to shower praise on Bollywood star Bobby Deol. Sharing a video clip of Bobby Deol's podcast interview with Raj Shamani, he wrote, “Bobby is undoubtedly one of the best people in our business… kind, gentle and full of love… Seeing him emerge as a movie star force in his second innings makes the entire fraternity celebrate. I am always rooting loudly for him and always will… And that’s a result of his immense love and goodwill”. ‘Seeing Him Emerge As Movie Star Makes Entire Fraternity Celebrate’: Karan Johar Lauds Bobby Deol After 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Role.

Bobby in the video clip was seen talking about how, despite coming from a Bollywood family, he did not get the projects or recognition that he deserved. He also mentioned how constant lows in life made him find solace in alcohol. Karan Johar’s heartfelt words highlighted a truth that the industry and fans have now come to recognise.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).