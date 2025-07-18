Fact Check: Has Shah Rukh Khan Been Hospitalised After Suffering a Heart Attack? Don’t Fall for This Viral Rumour!

Shah Rukh Khan has long been the subject of numerous rumours - an inevitable downside of superstardom. The bigger the star, the more the gossip, and in SRK’s case, his health often becomes a talking point. Whether born of public concern or mischief-mongering, these claims have frequently veered into the realm of fake news. Has Shah Rukh Khan Gone Bankrupt? Astrologer and Tarot Card Reader Claims the REAL Reason Behind SRK Moving Out of Mannat Bungalow Is Financial Constraints – WATCH Viral Video.

One persistent rumour that refuses to die is that Shah Rukh Khan has been hospitalised following a heart attack. This hoax has circulated for years, often accompanied by doctored images and misleading posts, and has been debunked multiple times by fact-checking websites. Yet, like clockwork, the claim resurfaces every few months.

Fake FB Post on SRK's Hospitalisation That Has Now Been Deleted

Rumour - Shah Rukh Khan Has Suffered a Heart Attack

Recently, social media was abuzz once again with the same allegation - that the Bollywood superstar had been hospitalised after a heart attack. The latest round of speculation was fanned further by several prominent social media handles that irresponsibly posted 'concerns' without verifying the information.

While it’s unclear who originated the latest rumour, once it went viral, netizens turned to Grok - X’s AI chatbot - for confirmation. Grok has been assuring users that the claim is false and that no credible news outlet has reported on such an incident.

Grok Responding and Debunking the SRK Rumour

But should we really rely on an AI bot for the final word on a celebrity’s health? AI Fail: Grok Mistakes ‘The Hunger Games – Mockingjay Part 2’ Video Clip for ‘Aftersun’; X Chatbot’s Hilarious Responses Defending Its ‘Answer’ Go Viral.

Possible Cause of the Rumour

So, where did this rumour originate this time? It may have something to do with SRK’s cancelled visit to Sri Lanka. The actor was scheduled to perform at the launch of City of Dreams in Colombo on August 2. However, his appearance was abruptly cancelled, with organisers releasing a statement citing “unforeseen and unavoidable personal reasons beyond his control.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Dreams Sri Lanka (@cityofdreamssrilanka)

This cancellation may have served as fuel for speculation, especially since a heart attack rumour was recently debunked by the fact-checking website Newsmobile just a week prior. The timing created the perfect storm for misinformation to spread.

Adding further context is the controversy surrounding the City of Dreams project. The venture has drawn criticism due to Sri Lanka’s recent decision to lift the ban on the import of casino machines, prompting political backlash and media scrutiny. As the project is said to feature luxury casino resorts, Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement could have sparked unnecessary controversy, possibly prompting him to back out to avoid political entanglements.

Moreover, SRK has been avoiding public appearances lately to conceal his look for his upcoming film King, in which he stars alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. This was confirmed by Anupam Kher, who shared that SRK declined an invite to the trailer launch of Tanvi The Great for this very reason. Kher stated, “I sent Shah Rukh the rough cut of Tanvi The Great’s trailer, and he loved it. He said, ‘Ghar jaate hi bachchon ko aur Gauri ko trailer dikhata hoon.’ I invited him to the trailer launch; however, he said he was in a certain look, and preferred to tweet about it instead.”

There have also been unverified rumours that SRK sustained a minor injury during the shoot of King, though no official statement from the actor’s PR team has confirmed this.

Conclusion

For now, treat the reports of Shah Rukh Khan suffering a heart attack as completely false and unverified. Until the actor, his family, or his official team issues a formal update, there's no reason for concern. In the age of AI-generated misinformation and viral hoaxes, it’s best to rely on credible sources and wait for facts over frenzy.

Fact check

Claim : Shah Rukh Khan Has Been Hospitalised After Suffering a Heart Attack Conclusion : There is No Official News on This So You Can Dismiss This as an Unverified Rumour Full of Trash Clean

