And Bollywood has finally reacted to the endless blame game that has been placed on the industry by certain media professionals, eversince the passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. From allegations of ruining Sushant's career to other endless allegations, select media channels along with a few actors (namely Kangana Ranaut) have left no stone unturned to lash out at Bollywood for its alleged 'gunda' and 'druggie' ways. #BollywoodStrikesBack: Production Houses Led by Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and 29 Others File Suit in Delhi HC Against Top Media Houses for Slandering Bollywood.

The evening of October 12 saw Bollywood take a huge step. A civil suit was filed against Republic TV, Times Now, Arnab Goswami, Pradip Bhandari, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar for defaming and maligning the Bollywood industry. The suit was filed by DSK Legal on behalf of the plaintiffs, which include 4 Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading Bollywood producers. Kangana Ranaut Slams Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Others for Filing a Case Against Media Houses, Says 'I Will Continue to Expose You All'.

But did you know that before going the legal way, the Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan, in his 'Bhaigiri ishtyle' gave it back to loud news channels for doing 'bakwas' for gaining TRPs? Well, if you missed it, he did so in the first Weekend Ka Vaar of his reality show Bigg Boss 14. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 11: Salman Khan Calls Contestants 'Substandard', Asks 10 Freshers To Pack Their Bags - 5 Highlights From BB14 Episode.

Check Out the Video Below:

In the video, Salman urged the Bigg Boss 14 contestants to up their game and respect the platform given to them and use it to play a fair and respectful game. He also asked them to not do 'bakwas' and scream in the name of garnerng eyeballs and TRPs and make people switch the channel off. He ended his speech by saying, "Jo Maine Kena Tha, Indirectly Keh Diya," in true Bhai style that left the housemates in splits. Well, that savage Salman Khan for yaa!

