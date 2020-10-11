And Bigg Boss 14 is finally at its first Weekend Ka Vaar where Salman Khan has clearly not spared the contestants. While Salman usually keeps the lecturing for the 2nd or 3rd Weekend Ka Vaar, this season's fresher contestants royally disapppointed the host. Apart from that, the episode saw Eijaz put up a fight claiming Nikki Tamboli is undeserving of her confirmed status, the galat faimi ke gubbare make a comeback and Salman asks everyone to pack their bags and leave the house, calling them a waste of time. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 10: Nikki Tamboli Gets The Confirmed Tag, Eijaz Khan's Raaz Out - 5 Highlights From Salman Khan's Reality Show!.

Eijaz Khan Against Nikki Tamboli's Confirmed Status

Sidharth Shukla tries to explain the game to Eijaz Khan, while the latter is of the opinion that humanity should matter. Eijaz tries to make Nikki Tamboli a villain, but Sidharth and Gauahar explain to Khan that Nikki has earned her position in the seniors list. Eijaz also raises his concerns with someone like Nikki is leading them now.

Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan Play BB Trivia

Salman Khan plays a BB Quiz with the 3 MI cricketers and they give some witty answers. The 3 of them also get to meet the Bigg Boss 14 contestants and ask them some fun questions.

Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan Are Judged

Salman shows seniors Sid, Gauahar and Hina what the freshers have been saying behind their back and they guess who said that. This exercise ruffles quite some feathers. Pavitra is irked that the seniors keep assuming she has been saying disrespectful statements.

Freshers' Report Card

Salman Khan asks seniors to rate the freshers as per his statements. Nishant is termed 'fake', Eijaz comes across as someone making a fool of themselves, Sara is named as a contender with no standing, Shehzad is considered over planned and over calculated, Pavitra is labelled as 'Perfect for Bigg Boss' and Rubina is termed a 'disappointment'. Galat Faimi Ke Gubbare makes a comeback this season also. Salman asks the new senior Nikki to burst the housemates galat faimi ke gubbare.

Seniors Disappointed With Freshers

The ranking task is announced and for the first time in 14 seasons while the contestants don't fight it out and discuss their respective positions amicably, this leaves the seniors and Salman disappointed, a they expect the freshers to fight more for their spot in the house. Sidharth and Gauahar berate the contestants for their lack of POV.

So these were the high points of Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Did you miss watching the episode? Well, read the highlights here. In the next episode, the season's first nominations take place with a huge twist lying in wait!!

