Taglined #BollywoodStrikesBack, the who's who of the entertainment industry in India has come together to launch a movement against the news channels maligning the image of the industry. A civil suit has been filed in the Delhi High court praying to direct Republic TV, Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari of Republic TV, Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar of Times Now to restrain from conducting media trials. The suit also asks media houses and social media platforms to refrain from publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against the film industry. The suit has been filed by DSK Legal on behalf of the Plaintiffs which includes four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading Bollywood producers. Ram Gopal Varma Reveals First Poster of Arnab: The News Prostitute That Claims to Expose the Republic Editor (View Tweet).
The suit also calls for action to make the Defendants abide by the provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, and to withdraw, recall and take down all the defamatory content published by them against Bollywood.
In the past few months, news channels have used words and phrases like “dirt”, “filth”, “scum”, “druggies” and expressions such as “it is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned”, “all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood”, “This is the dirtiest industry in the country”, and “cocaine and LSD drenched Bollywood”.
Almost all the well-known names in Bollywood are represented through the Plaintiffs, including:
The Producers Guild of India
The Cine & TV Artiste Association
The Film and TV Producers Council
Screenwriters Association
Aamir Khan Productions
Ad-Labs Films
Ajay Devgn Fflims
Andolan Films
Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network
Arbaaz Khan Productions
Ashutosh Gowariker Productions
BSK Network and Entertainment
Cape of Good Films
Clean Slate Filmz
Dharma Productions
Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures
Excel Entertainment
Filmkraft Productions
Hope Production
Kabir Khan Films
Luv Films
Macguffin Pictures
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
One India Stories
R.S. Entertainment
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures
Red Chillies Entertainment
Reliance Big Entertainment
Reel Life Productions
Rohit Shetty Pictures
Roy Kapur Productions
Salman Khan Ventures
Sohail Khan Productions
Sikhya Entertainment
Tiger Baby Digital
Vinod Chopra Films
Vishal Bhardwaj Film
Yash Raj Films
The above-mentioned names are not seeking a blanket gag on the reportage, but are only seeking a perpetual and mandatory injunction against the Defendants.
Teh Plaintiffs have also pointed out the sensationalisation of the reportage on Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the FIRs No. 15 and 16/2020 filed by the NCB, Mumbai.
