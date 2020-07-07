Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, many business have been affected due to lockdown rules. The film industry is one of the worse affected as cinema halls are still closed with no shooting been done. While the unlock phase has seen many Television shows begin their on set work, movie shoots are still awaiting a go-ahead from the centre. But here comes some breather for the industry. I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar in his FICCI Frames 2020 inaugural speech confirmed that the Government is working on SOPs for the resumption of film shoots. Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor to Begin Shoot Next Month, Will Be the First Bollywood Film to be Shot at an International Location Amid COVID-19

ANI reports that the Minister has also spoken about incentives to be given to all kinds of the media production processes.

And incentives promise...

This definitely is good news for the industry which is waiting to get back to work. Movies are already moving towards digital release as theatres are closed. Content generation needs to begin soon so that there's content to showcase.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).