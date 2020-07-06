Coronavirus brought everything to a standstill and with theatres and other public places remaining shut, film shoots too were put on a halt and looks like things are finally coming back to normal slowly. The big news is that Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom is all set to begin its shoot next month. The film stars Akshay along with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in lead roles. What's even more amazing is that it will be the first Bollywood film to begin its shooting at an international location. Yes, you heard it right! Bell Bottom is all set to be shot in UK next month. Bell Bottom: Vaani Kapoor Confirmed to Star Opposite Akshay Kumar in His Next Espionage Thriller.

This big update was made by the film's producer,Vashu Bhagnani took to Twitter and wrote, "There will be no stone left unturned in taking every precaution we have to ensure everyone’s safety." Akshay too taking to Twitter reacted to this news and said, "Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work!" The update was shared along with a picture of the cast all sporting black. Akshay Kumar’s Early Morning Zoom Meeting with Bell Bottom Team is Proof Enough of Actor’s Passion for the Project.

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet Here:

The film is based on true events set in 1980s and is the story of one of India's forgotten heroes. Bell Bottom is being directed by Ranjit M Tewari. A few days ago, makers of the film announced Vaani Kapoor's casting on board. Well, we are certainly happy that the film will begin shooting next month as finally, we'll get a glimpse of some on set pictures as the celebs get back to work.

