‘Chak De! India’ Actor Ramakant Daayama Dies at 69; Shubhangi Latkar Remembers Him as a ‘Beautiful Soul’

Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama passed away on May 26, leaving the entertainment industry and his loved ones in deep grief. Actress Shubhangi Latkar who was a good friend of the actor, took to her social media account to mourn his demise and remembered him as someone full of life, warmth and positivity. Sudesh Kumar Dies: Veteran Actor Passes Away at 95 in Mumbai Due to Respiratory Issues.

Sharing an emotional note alongside a heartwarming video, Shubhangi recalled the actor’s vibrant personality and all the beautiful bond they shared over the years. In the video shared by Shubhangi Latkar, Ramakant Daayama was seen enjoying life to the fullest at a get-together. The late actor could be seen singing, dancing, laughing and having a gala time with friends.

Shubhanhi Latkar Remembers Ramakant Daayama Through Heartfelt Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubhangi Sanjeev Latkar (@shubhangi.latkar.official)

Sharing the post, Shubhangi wrote, “Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul… and I am simply speechless.” She further added, “Ramakant Daima was not just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I deeply admired and respected. Full of life, warmth, and energy. He truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge. A spontaneous dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning.”

Remembering his strength, she further wrote, “He may have looked tiny in appearance, but he was one of the strongest and most courageous people I have known.” Shubhangi also reflected on his illness and their unfinished plans together. “Though we all knew he had been unwell for many months, somewhere in the heart, one never stops hoping…” She further remembered, “We had so many unfinished plans. After years, I had truly wished to work with him again. We had decided to do a beautiful Hindi play together. When I requested him, he smiled and said, ‘Let me get well soon.’ We had even planned to present selected beautiful poems together on stage. That dream, too, now remains unfinished…”

Expressing the void left behind by his demise, she wrote, “Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. Today feels like one of those days.” Ending her emotional tribute, Shubhangi penned, “You will be deeply missed, Ramakant ji. Your warmth, your courage, your art, and your beautiful spirit will always remain alive in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace.” Meanwhile, CINTAA (Cine &TV Artistes’ Association) also mourned the demise of Ramakant Daayama. Sharing a condolence note on social media, the association remembered him as a respected former Executive Committee member and a cherished part of the fraternity.

Their statement read, “With profound sorrow, CINTAA mourns the passing of Shri Rammakant Daayama, a respected former Executive Committee Member and a cherished part of our fraternity.” The note further added, “His dedication, wisdom, and contribution to the artist community will always be remembered with deep respect and gratitude. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, warmth, and service that touched countless lives within the industry.” Talking about the senior actor, Ramakant Daayama was also the father of actress and social media influencer Yashaswini Dayama. Veteran Bollywood Actor Bharat Kapoor Dies at 80: Know About His Film and TV Career.

The father-daughter duo often featured together in pictures and videos shared on social media. Over the years, Ramakant Daayama was a part of many films, television shows and theatre productions. Some of his notable projects included Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India, Dhanak, and various acclaimed stage productions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).