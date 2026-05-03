Sudesh Kumar Dies: Veteran Actor Passes Away at 95 in Mumbai Due to Respiratory Issues

Veteran Hindi film actor Sudesh Kumar, best known for his role in the 1961 film Saranga, has died at the age of 95 in Mumbai, marking the end of a career that spanned acting and film production across several decades. According to family members, he had been unwell and was recently hospitalised due to breathing difficulties before passing away at his residence.

The actor had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier in the week due to respiratory issues. At his request, he was later brought back home, where medical arrangements were made for his care. He died the following day, his family confirmed. His funeral was held in Mumbai, with family and close associates present. Veteran Actor Sudesh Kumar Dies at 95: From Prithvi Theatre to Iconic Hindi Films, Remembering a Golden Era Star.

Career Highlights in Hindi Cinema

Sudesh Kumar began his film career in the late 1950s and became widely recognised for his performances during the 1960s. His breakthrough came with Saranga (1961), where he played the lead role in a tragic love story that gained popularity for its music and storytelling.

He also appeared in several notable films, including Chhoti Bahen (1959), Bharosa (1963), and Khandan (1965), often taking on supporting roles in commercially successful productions. Veteran Bollywood Actor Bharat Kapoor Dies at 80: Know About His Film and TV Career.

Transition to Film Production

In the 1970s, Sudesh Kumar expanded his role in the industry by moving into film production. Among his notable works as a producer was the thriller Uljhan (1975). His involvement in filmmaking extended beyond acting, reflecting a broader contribution to the Hindi film industry.

Early Life and Background

Born in 1931 in Peshawar (now in Pakistan), Sudesh Kumar moved to Mumbai with his family at a young age. He completed his education in science at Elphinstone College before joining theatre, including work with Prithviraj Kapoor’s group, which helped shape his early career in acting.

Legacy

Sudesh Kumar remained active in cinema across multiple decades, appearing in films from the 1950s through the 1980s. His work, particularly during the golden era of Hindi cinema, continues to be remembered for its contribution to mainstream storytelling and film production. His death has been noted within the film community as the loss of a veteran actor associated with some of the memorable films of his time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).