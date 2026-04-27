Veteran Bollywood Actor Bharat Kapoor Dies at 80: Know About His Film and TV Career

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Veteran Bollywood actor and director Bharat Kapoor passed away on April 27 in Mumbai. He was 80. LatestLY confirmed the news from veteran actor Avtar Gill, who was a close friend of Bharat Kapoor. The last rites of Bharat Kapoor were performed at the crematorium near Sion Hospital in Sion, Mumbai. Gill further informed that the Chautha ceremony of Bharat Kapoor will be held in Mumbai on April 30 at the North Bombay Association (Punjab Association) in Sion. Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89 in Mumbai Due to Age-Related Illness; Tribute to the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood.

Bharat Kapoor Cause of Death

The cause of death of Bharat Kapoor is not known yet and a statement by the family is awaited. As of now, it is believed that he died due to age-related complications and multiple organ failure. Asha Bhosle Cause of Death: Breach Candy Hospital Doctor Reveals Legendary Singer Died Due to Multiple Organ Failure.

Actor Avtar Gill Statement on Bharat Kapoor Death

Avtar Gill informed the media about the death of his friend and actor Bharat Kapoor. He said, "Film and TV actor Bharat Kapoor passed away today. Om shanti. Sadgati 🙏 The last rites of Bharat Kapoor performed today at the crematorium near Sion Hospital. The chautha ceremony will be held on 30th April from 5 to 7 at North Bombay Association (Punjab Association), Bhau Daji Marg, near Sion Hospital."

Bharat Kapoor Movies

Bharat Kapoor was a renowned character actor through the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, having appeared in popular films with actors like Jeetendra, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda and others. His work includes known films such as Noorie (1979), Ram Balram (1980), Love Story (1981), Bazaar (1982), Balidaan (1985), Ghulami (1985), Aakhree Raasta (1986), Satyamev Jayate (1987), Sone Pe Suhaaga (1988), Swarg (1990), Khuda Gawah (1992), Rang (1993), Barsaat (1995), and Saajan Chale Sasural (1996). In the nougties, he appeared in Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities (2004) and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), among other projects.

Bharat Kapoor Movies as Director

Bharat Kapoor had also directed two films, Raeeszada (1990) starring Govinda, and Barsaat Ki Raat (1998) starring Dharmendra in the lead.

Bharat Kapoor TV Shows

Bharat Kapoor was also seen as an actor in hit television shows of the era such as Campus, Saans, Amanat, Tara, Chunauti, Parampara, Rahat and Kahani Chandrakanta Ki.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Actor Avtar Gill Statement to LatestLY). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).