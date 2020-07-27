Social media users have become extra innovative in the period of lockdown. While there are ample of examples reported on daily basis showing its ugly side, there are also some fun aspects. Especially during the quarantine period, social media has helped a lot in staying connected to the world in the most perfect manner. We saw various virtual challenges to assign to friends regarding food, fitness etc. Now, the recent one is specifically for women, and it is about black and white pictures! Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday etc also jumped in to complete the challenge.

The challenge is about the women supporting women. The only-women campaign has gained momentum on Instagram where they are posting the black and white pictures and tagging the person who 'challenged' them. Here are some of the beautiful posts by the ladies of tinsel town.

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram #challengeaccepted ♠️🖤 @anaitashroffadajania @sara_vaisoha A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jul 27, 2020 at 12:14am PDT

Tara Sutaria

View this post on Instagram Challenge accepted @mira.kapoor 🖤 A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Jul 27, 2020 at 1:40am PDT

Sonam Kapoor

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram ❤️ challenge accepted ❤️ @anaitashroffadajania A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jul 26, 2020 at 10:08am PDT

Rakul Preet

View this post on Instagram #challengeaccepted @shilpareddy.official !! #bebeautifulbeyourself ❤️ A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on Jul 26, 2020 at 10:12pm PDT

Mira Kapoor

View this post on Instagram Challenge accepted @anaitashroffadajania ❤️ A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 26, 2020 at 9:36pm PDT

Shilpa Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jul 27, 2020 at 12:57am PDT

Tamannaah Bhatia

Sonakshi Sinha

Definitely, this was one of the simplest yet empowering challenges lately. A bit of self love won't harm anyone! Although, captions weren't allowed, a picture is enough to say thousand words, right? Have you received 'Challenge' DM yet?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).