Social media users have become extra innovative in the period of lockdown. While there are ample of examples reported on daily basis showing its ugly side, there are also some fun aspects. Especially during the quarantine period, social media has helped a lot in staying connected to the world in the most perfect manner. We saw various virtual challenges to assign to friends regarding food, fitness etc. Now, the recent one is specifically for women, and it is about black and white pictures! Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday etc also jumped in to complete the challenge.
The challenge is about the women supporting women. The only-women campaign has gained momentum on Instagram where they are posting the black and white pictures and tagging the person who 'challenged' them. Here are some of the beautiful posts by the ladies of tinsel town.
Sara Ali Khan
Tara Sutaria
Sonam Kapoor
Ananya Panday
Rakul Preet
#challengeaccepted @shilpareddy.official !! #bebeautifulbeyourself ❤️
Mira Kapoor
Shilpa Shetty
Tamannaah Bhatia
Sonakshi Sinha
Definitely, this was one of the simplest yet empowering challenges lately. A bit of self love won't harm anyone! Although, captions weren't allowed, a picture is enough to say thousand words, right? Have you received 'Challenge' DM yet?
