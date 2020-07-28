If you are on Instagram, you will know that women are sharing Black and White pictures of themselves in a trend that sees "Women Supporting Women". Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor have joined the bandwagon too. However, our favourite queen, Mia Khalifa shared her version of the "Women Supporting Women" challenge where she shared a sexy black and white photo flaunting her shoulders in a wide-collared stud jacket. In the post, she made she also nominated Tana Mongeau to share her black and white challenge photo. The challenge sees women sharing a picture of themselves that is black and white on being tagged by friends and then further nominating other women of power they know.

Mia Khalifa has been anything but weak in the past few month. She spoke out about all the atrocities she had been carrying all alone with people thinking she is minting millions via Pornhub. Last year, Pornhub even revealed that she was the second most searched porn star on the XXX site after Lana Rhodes. But her latest revelations throw light on how she was tricked and sexually abused in her initial days by a vogue photographer and it is the most infuriating detail, the last straw. A petition demanding justice for Mia Khalifa received immense support from women all around. The demands on the petition were that Mia Khalifa's domain name must be returned and her videos should be removed by big enterprises. Mia Khalifa Reveals Chilling Secrets From The Time Her Famous Hijab Video Went Viral and How She Was Sexually Exploited by 'Vogue Photographer' and Bang Bros.

Mia Khalifa is surely one of the strongest women celeb you'll know. She captioned her "women supporting women" challenge post with: "Challenge accepted! The last time I challenged friends to an Instagram movement they left me hanging, so fuck all y’all if you ignore this one. Your wedding invitations will be rescinded should you make me look bad again. Thank you, @merkin69 💕 #womenempowerment ☺️ also, fuck it, I nominate @tanamongeau because I aspire to lead my life with the level of confidence she has every single day 😭 #womensupportingwomen" View Pic:

It was also mentioned in the petition for Mia Khalifa that she goes for therapy due to the "trauma, emotional distress, and consequences of bullying." The petition further read: "Big corporations are not giving Mia Khalifa a fair chance to demand her content in court due to financial advantage. We are demanding her domain names be returned, her videos be removed and fairly discussed in court without putting Mia Khalifa into deep financial ruin. Mia has started her regret for her decisions in the porn industry multiple times".

