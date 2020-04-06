COVID-19 Crisis: Nagpur Police Shares the Perfect 'Social Distancing' Message, Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone (View Tweet)

Deepika Padukone and SRK From Chennai Express (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The coronavirus outbreak has led to quite a chaos around the globe. With this, government across are trying their best to curb and fight against the deadly virus. While India is currently under the 21 days lockdown phase, another point which all of us need to keep in mind is 'social distancing'. Yes, that's correct, if one really wants to stay away from the virus, maintaining proper distance with other people you come in contact with is the key here. And what a better way to educate the masses by going the Bollywoood way. It so happened that Nagpur Police reminded the citizens about keeping a safe distance by tweeting a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer film Chennai Express. Kanika Kapoor Tests Negative in Her Sixth Coronavirus Test, Singer Gets Discharged From the Lucknow Hospital (Read Tweet).

With a motto to create awareness, Nagpur Police took out a platform scene from Rohit Shetty's superhit film, Chennai Express and gave it a social distancing twist. The said Twitter handle dropped a photo featuring SRK and DP wherein the two can be seen sitting on a bench while minding a gap. The police department added one important word to the picture and conveyed the message ah-mazingly. The meme read, “Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing! #NagpurPolice”. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Offer Their 4-Storey Personal Office Space Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Twitter Hail The Couple and Trend #SRKOfficeForQuarantine!

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/AmFGYcAE0C — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 5, 2020

Indeed a great move to spread awareness. As during the lockdown, many users are online scrolling the web and it's quite cool to send across a message in such a fun way. Meanwhile, the positive cases in India are increasing on an alarming rate wherein the total till now have already crossed the 4k mark. Seems like staying mentally and physically strong is the need of the hour. Stay tuned!