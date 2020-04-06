Kanika Kapoor Tests Negative in Her Sixth Coronavirus Test, Singer Gets Discharged From the Lucknow Hospital (Read Tweet)

Playback Singer Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Baby Doll; singer, Kanika Kapoor who was the first person from Bollywood to get infected by coronavirus has finally got discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, after she tested negative for the sixth time, as reported by ANI. This surely is a piece of good news for the singer as she was missing her family from quite a while. In one of her Instagram post, she had written, "I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family, miss them!" Kanika received a lot of backlash online when instead of self-quarantining she had partied after returning from London. Kanika Kapoor Tests Negative in the Fifth COVID-19 Test, Will Remain at Lucknow's Hospital Until Sixth Test Results Reflect the Same.

Earlier a report on April 4 by ANI stated that Kanika's reports have come negative for the fifth coronavirus test, but she would be kept at PGI Hospital until one more test result of her's comes as negative. With the latest development of Kanika been discharged from the hospital, it's a sigh of relief for her family who had earlier expressed that their daughter is recovering and that she is not showing any symptoms of COVID-19. Kanika Kapoor Hopes Her Next COVID-19 Test is Negative, Says She’s Not in ICU.

Check Out The Tweet By ANI Below:

Singer Kanika Kapoor has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow after the report of her sixth test, came negative. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/LpWEuHyLls — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 6, 2020

Earlier, there were reports that Kanika used to throw tantrums while in quarantine at the hospital. However, quashing the reports, her family in an interview with India Today had said that the hospital accused her of throwing starry tantrums while she had only requested to clean the dirt in her ward and also exclaimed that she was not comfortable changing clothes behind a curtain. The singer had arrived in Mumbai from London on Air India flight on March 9, 2020. Stay tuned!