Zoa Morani Donates Blood in Mumbai for Plasma Therapy, Requests All COVID-19 Survivors to Come Forward and Help Those Affected By Coronavirus (View Pics)

Bollywood producer Karim Morani and his daughters Shaza and Zoa were tested positive for COVID-19. All three were admitted to different hospitals for treatment. The trio were recovered in April and were discharged from the hospitals and had been kept under quarantine. The ones who have been recovered have also donated their blood for plasma therapy and Zoa Morani is one among them. Zoa has donated blood in Mumbai for plasma therapy. This COVID-19 survivor has urged to all those recovered from coronavirus to come forward and help the ones affected by this deadly virus. Shaza, Zoa Morani Test Negative for COVID-19, Discharged from Hospital.

Zoa Morani donated blood at Mumbai’s Nair Hospital for plasma therapy. She has also shared a series of pictures on Instagram and also thanked the doctors for taking good care of her during this process. Zoa wrote, “Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital .. it was fascinating !!! Always a silver lining i suppose ... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe !!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial , to help others covid patients recover ! Thank you Dr Jayanti Shastri and Dr Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me .. hope this works #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona They even gave me a certificate and 500 rs , Wont lie , i felt super cool today.” Nafisa Ali’s Niece Diya Naidu, a Coronavirus Survivor, Donates Plasma for Treating COVID-19 Patients in Karnataka (View Pics).

Zoa Morani’s Post On Donating Blood For Plasma Therapy

Zoa Morani’s sister Shaza, Padmini Kolhapure, Priyaank K Sharma, Malvika Raaj, Meera Chopra, and many others dropped comments on her post and lauded her for donating blood for plasma therapy. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.