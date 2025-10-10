There was a time on Indian television when Hindi serials weren’t shy about depicting bold moments - even on government channels. Shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Tara, Dillagi and Kurukshetra on Zee TV often featured intimate scenes, and even DD Metro - the free-to-air entertainment arm of Doordarshan - wasn’t far behind in the 1990s. Doordarshan: Here Are 7 Interesting Facts About DD Channel That You Must Know!

Recently, an Instagram handle resurfaced the opening credits of DD Metro’s 1995–96 serial Saahil, directed by Surendra Mohan. The show featured an impressive ensemble cast including Kiran Kumar, Soni Razdan (yes, Alia Bhatt’s mother), Kitu Gidwani, Kanwaljeet Singh, Puneet Issar, Navin Nischol, Sudha Chandran, and Vikram Gokhale.

The viral video reignited nostalgia - and surprise - among viewers. The opening credits began with a passionate kissing scene between Kiran Kumar and Soni Razdan, something unthinkable on Indian television today, especially for a family drama broadcast on a government-owned channel. The sequence aired weekly before it was eventually edited out, but its audacity for the time remains unmatched.

Social media users were equally stunned, marvelling at how Saahil managed to include such a scene in the mid-90s - while three decades later, Indian television feels too coy about depicting physical intimacy on screen.

Interestingly, Kiran Kumar himself had shared Saahil’s original title track, sung by Kumar Sanu, a few weeks earlier, which led to the video going viral among nostalgic fans.

All About 'Saahil'

Saahil is remembered as one of Indian television’s most emotionally resonant and socially relevant dramas. Produced by Cinevistaas Pvt Ltd, directed by Surendra Mohan, and created by Sunil Mehta, the series aired 104 episodes of around 23 minutes each. Its heartfelt storytelling and relatable characters made it a household favourite across India.

The show followed the emotional journey of Sahil (played by Kiran Kumar), a man struggling through life’s challenges and inner turmoil. His girlfriend, portrayed by Soni Razdan, brings love and joy into his life - until unforeseen circumstances drive them apart, leaving him broken and disillusioned.

Enter Prerna (played by Kitu Gidwani), a young widow leading a lonely, joyless existence after her husband’s death. When she meets Sahil, two wounded hearts find solace in each other. Their shared pain transforms into quiet companionship and, eventually, love - not fuelled by passion but by empathy and understanding.

DD Metro’s Legacy

During its golden years, DD Metro was home to several iconic shows that gained cult status, including Chandrakanta, Ajnabi, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Jai Hanuman, Raja Aur Rancho, Sea Hawks, Zabaan Sambhalke, and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. The channel enjoyed immense popularity throughout the 90s for its diverse content that balanced entertainment with substance. Doordarshan: Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Malgudi Days - The Unforgettable Classic Shows of the ’90s.

However, as satellite television grew in the early 2000s, DD Metro’s viewership declined. The channel officially shut down in November 2003, replaced by DD News, marking the end of an era in Indian television history.

