Tollywood producer Dasari Kiran Kumar, who has backed films like Vangaveeti, Genius and Ram Gopal Varma's Vyuham, has been arrested. The Hyderabad Police took him into custody on Wednesday (August 20) on behalf of Patamata Police and later brought him to Vijaywada. The arrest was made following a complaint filed by his relative, Gajula Mahesh, who alleged that Kiran Kumar had borrowed INR 4.5 crore from him but failed to return it. Darshan Fan Murder Case: Police To Seek Fast-Track Trial Against Kannada Superstar, His Partner Pavithra Gowda and Others.

Producer Dasari Kiran Kumar Detained in INR 4.5 Crore Loan Fraud

Gajula Mahesh, a relative of Dasari Kiran Kumar, runs a travel agency in Hyderabad. He filed a complaint against the producer, alleging that Kiran Kumar failed to return INR 4.5 crore that Mahesh had lent him two years ago, which eventually led to the arrest. According to Mahesh, he and his wife went to Kiran Kumar's office in Vijayawada on August 18 to confront him and demand repayment. However, instead of returning the money, Kiran Kumar, along with 15 of his associates, allegedly attacked them.

Case Registered

Based on the complaint filed by Gajula Mahesh and his wife on Tuesday (August 19), the Vijayawada Police registered a case and started the investigation. Kiran Kumar was taken into custody and questioned by the police regarding the matter. They've also asked the producer to appear before them for more questioning later this month. Vulgar Messages by Darshan’s Fans: Actress Ramya Demands Arrest of All Accused for Raising Her Voice in Support of Renuka Swamy’s Family.

Apart from producing movies, he has strong political connections. He was close to the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. For the unversed, his film Vyuham, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, stirred major controversy for portraying AP CM Chandrababu Naidu in a negative light. Several cases were filed against the film, but it was eventually released in theatres after much legal drama. However, it failed to make an impact at the box office.

