COVID-19 Pandemic: Entertainment Organisations Push Film and TV Shootings in India To Halt From March 19

The entertainment industry all over the world has been badly affected by COVID-19 pandemic. A large number of theatres across the globe have shut down. Film and TV productions have been paused in Hollywood. Many projects in Indian industry were also delayed or changed, for instance, the cancellation of Master audio launch. Shahid Kapoor's Jersey remake shoot was also halted. But, quite a few shows went on. The shooting for Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Radhe continued. But, now a cluster of film and TV associations have pulled the plug on these shootings. Hugh Jackman Apologises For Wasting Water While Washing Hands In COVID-19 Precautionary Video.

As per a report by ANI, many film bodies conducted a joint meeting on March 15. Some of the organisations that took part in the meeting were Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association, Federation of Western India Cine Employees and Indian Film &Television Directors' Association. Coronavirus Affects Indian Cinema: From Salman Khan's Radhe to Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra, All That Has Been Hit by COVID 19.

It was collectively decided to hit pause on the shootings of TV shows and films, in the wake of the spread of the Coronavirus.

Film bodies,including Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association,Federation of Western India Cine Employees and Indian Film&Television Directors' Association,in a meeting today decided to halt shooting of entertainment products from 19 March to 31 March,in view of #CoronaVirus — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President BN Tiwari has said, "The government has taken the decision to close schools, colleges and movie theatres then why can't we stop shootings. The TV workers have to be on set every day, which is even riskier. We can't put the lives of our workers in danger in this epidemic."

FWICE has also asked the producers to not shoot at foreign locations, and also asked to maintain hygiene on sets, that includes installing hand sanitisers.