Hugh Jackman Apologises For Wasting Water While Washing Hands In COVID-19 Precautionary Video

Hugh Jackman (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hugh Jackman found himself at the receiving end of the wrath of the netizen, a day ago. Amidst the COVID-19, where it is advised to wash your hands frequently, the actor shared a video of teaching his fans how to do that. He was in his luxurious bathroom with a marble sink, as he lathered his hands with soap. But he made the mistake of leaving the tap water open while joyously danced, washing his hands. Many of the fans who watched the video slammed the actor for wasting water for 20 seconds, during the time of the pandemic. Hugh realised his mistake soon enough. Kumail Nanjiani Recreates Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Tom Cruise's Top Gun and Other Iconic Film Scenes for Latest Photoshoot (View Pics).

Less than 12 hours later, the Australian actor removed the clip from his social media pages. Hugh followed up the video with another video where he addressed his mistake, apologised for it. He also washed his hands with the correct method (not wasting water) in the new video he branded as 'Take 2'. He captioned the new post: "You’re ALL absolutely right. Turn off the tap whilst washing your hands. Smart, healthy practices for yourself .. and the planet." Ryan Reynolds Does It Again, Pokes Fun At Hugh Jackman's Wolverine On Logan's 3rd Anniversary With a Deadpool 2 Video.

"Thank you, everyone, for picking me up on my mistake, which was to wash my hands while leaving the water running the whole time," he said in the video. "That was not good. I wasn’t thinking," he said, before washing his hands without the water running.

Check Out The New Video Here:

Take #2. You’re all absolutely right. Turn off the tap whilst washing your hands. Smart, healthy practices for you ... and the planet. 🧼 🖐 🤚 🗺 #WashYourHands #SaveWater #world #HealthyLife pic.twitter.com/bygir5xjRN — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 15, 2020

On the work front, Hugh will be seen in the sci-fi thriller Reminiscence, a movie about a scientist who discovers a way to relive your past.

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit the entertainment industry as well. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson isolated themselves in Australia after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Film and TV production have hit pause. Many movie releases have been delayed, for instance, Fast and Furious 9 has been postponed by a year.