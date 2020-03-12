Coronavirus Affects Indian Cinema: From Salman Khan's Radhe to Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra, All That Has Been Hit by COVID 19

Salman Khan's Radhe, Cobra (Photo Credits: File Image)

The world is currently dealing with the spread of Coronavirus, which could be fatal to a human who contracts it. Iran has confirmed 10,000 cases. New York has confirmed 62 cases. In India, 73 people have been tested positive for COVID-19. Many working sectors, including the entertainment industry, have been hit badly with the disease, directly or indirectly. Hollywood has paused the production on many projects. The Indian film industry has also become aware of the pandemic now and producers are taking steps to ensure safety and avoid the spread of the virus.

Many makers are contemplating changing the release dates for their films. Many theatres have been shut down in India. A few shooting schedules have been paused or changed. Celebs have cancelled their promotional visits to other countries. Here is a list of all the productions and plans affected by the COVID-19 in the Indian entertainment industry.

Deepika Padukone Cancels Paris Plans

The actress has ditched the plans to visit Paris Fashion Week 2020, for obvious reasons. "Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton's FW2020 Show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France," the actor's spokesperson said in a statement.

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

As per reports, the production has held meetings regarding if the release of the film should be delayed. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif in lead roles while Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have special roles. The movie was supposed to release on March 24. But the makers might soon announce the new release date, as per reports. Fans of the actors have been trending 'Move Sooryavanshi On April 10' on Twitter.

Ranveer Singh's 83

83's case is the same as Sooryavanshi. The movie was supposed to release on April 10. It stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem and many others. But the producers are contemplating to delay the film in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra

The shooting for the upcoming film Cobra, featuring Chiyaan Vikram, has been halted in Russia. Director of the film, Ajay Gnanamuthu, made the announcement on Twitter. He wrote, "Corona attack for #Cobra Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Goverenment!!"

Malayalam Cinema Organizations Decide To Shut Theatres

Kerala saw a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, which is now 15. Various Malayalam cinema organizations decided that the theatres will be closed from 11 March 2020 to 31 March 2020.

Vijay’s Master Music Launch Cancelled

Grand audio launch for Vijay's film Master was to place on March 15. A huge stadium was to be booked to accommodate fans. But now, owing to the fear of coronavirus, the makers opted for a rather low-crowded event at a plush hotel in Chennai. Fans can watch the live telecast of the event on television.

Radhe Shoot Schedule Changed

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, lead stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani were supposed to shoot for a song in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan for their film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. This schedule was cancelled to avoid health risks. Earlier, they also reportedly had cancelled their Thailand schedule.

Chris Hemsworth's Extraction

Chris stars in Russo Bros' next movie, Extraction. While the movie is a Netflix original and will release on the platform, there was plans to globally promote the film. India was a pitstop since a major chunk of the shooting took place in the country. Now, the plans for Chri's India visit for promotions have been dropped.

IFA Awards 2020 Postponed

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2020 was scheduled to take place in Bhopal-Indore, Madhya Pradesh between March 27 to March 29. However, the three-day award ceremony has been postponed due to the growing concerns around Coronavirus in India. IIFA organisers have released a statement and mentioned that after consulting the MP government, they have decided to postpone the event.

As the World Health Organisation has declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic, expect more such changes in Indian productions. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates.