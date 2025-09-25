Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry for 25 years, has started to shoot for her 68th movie with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. ‘Busy With My Boys’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates 45th Birthday With Husband Saif Ali Khan Alongside Sons Taimur and Jeh (View Pic).

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a video from the script-reading of the upcoming film. The clip also featured photoshoots of the two actors.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Glimpse from Script Reading of Her 68th Movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

“Day 1 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi … Send love and blessings,” Kareena wrote.

Daayra delves deep into the complexities of today’s society, confronting urgent and unsettling truths that resonate with the times.

This gripping crime-drama thriller unravels the timeless conflict between crime, punishment, and justice, with Kareena and Prithviraj bringing raw intensity and gravitas to their powerful roles.

Earlier this year, Kareena had spoken about the film and said: “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true.”

She said that the opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight.

“And I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”

Following the success of Sam Bahadur, this marks Meghna’s next directorial venture — a gripping tale that brings together a powerhouse creative team and a compelling narrative.

Kareena made her debut in 2000. The romantic drama is directed by J. P. Dutta. It marked the debut of both the leading actors, Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor. The film also starred Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Pregnancy: Kareena Kapoor Calls It ‘Best News,’ Says She’s So Happy for Her Favourites (View Post).

It is the story of an unnamed Indian Muslim, who helps illegal refugees from India and Pakistan cross the border through the Great Rann of Kutch. The film is attributed to being inspired by the short story Love Across the Salt Desert by Keki N. Daruwalla.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).