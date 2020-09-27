It's Daughter's Day 2020! Bollywood has often given us the films to celebrate this amazing bond of parents and daughters. Be it mother-daughter relationship or a father-daughter one, they have often tugged at the fans' heartstrings. Although in the history of Indian cinema there are ample of such movies, here are some of them that are just too close to the heart of the current generation. Take a look! Daughter’s Day 2020 Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, Messages, GIFs, Facebook Status and SMS to Send Happy Daughter’s Day Greetings.

Piku- Shoojit Sircar's movie throws light upon a sweet and goofy relationship between an adamant yet caring father (Amitabh Bachchan) with his independent and beautiful and slightly irritated daughter (Deepika Padukone).

Piku Trailer:

Shakuntala Devi- Even though this flick by Anu Menon is based on maths wizard Shakuntala Devi's life, it is more than just that. It wonderfully captures the bitter-sweet relationship between Shakuntala (Vidya Balan) and her daugther Anupama Banerjee (Sanya Malhotra).

Shakuntala Devi Trailer:

Nil Battey Sannata- The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial is a fun and unique tale of a mother (Swara Bhaskar) and her daughter (Ria Shukla) who study Maths together in the same class. The ups and downs in their relationship due to embarrassment, misunderstanding, care and love makes must-watch.

Nil Battey Sannata Trailer:

Angrezi Medium- This Homi Adajania movie is about a father (the late Irrfan Khan) and his daughter (Radhika Madan)'s cute, emotional bond. It's about a father going out of his way to fulfill his daughter's dream of studying in London.

Angrezi Medium Trailer:

These were some of the films that you should be surely watching to experience a chuckles and tears, at the same time. Which is your favourite film based on a daughter?

