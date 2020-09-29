Happy son's day 2020! The day of the sons is here and while amid the coronavirus pandemic, you may not be able to celebrate via get-togethers, you can definitely share some son's day wishes, HD images, quotes, greetings and wallpapers on your social media and with all the boys you know who have been great sons. Son's day is dedicated to the boys and on this day people appreciate their contribution and exhibit love to them in various days. In many places, parents take their sons out to celebrate, however, amid the pandemic you can share amazing Happy Son’s Day Images, Happy Son’s Day 2020 greetings, Happy Sons Day Pics, Happy Sons Day messages, wallpapers, National Son’s Day greetings, National Son’s Day images, messages and wishes. When is National Son's Day 2020? Know Date and Significance Dedicated to Honour the Boy Child in Your Family!

So go ahead and tell your son on this day that you love home. We have your back with a collection of Happy Sons Day 2020 images with wallpapers all for free download. Scroll further to find Sons Day Images, Happy National Sons Day wishes, National Son's Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Sons Day HD Wallpapers, GIFs and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Happy Son's Day 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Photos, Quotes and Wishes to Send All The Loving Sons On This Observance.

When Is Son's Day Celebrated?

Son's day is celebrated on two different dates. Traditionally, Son’s Day is celebrated on September 28, and the day is specifically celebrated in the United States. However, some also celebrate son's day on March 4 every year. However, there is no specific date for Son's Day celebration in India. Here are some of the best son's day images:

Happy Son Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Sons Day

Sons Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy National Sons Day 2020!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Son's Day 2020!

National Sons Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: National Son's Day 2020!

Download Son's Day WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp stickers make any occasional wishes interesting and colourful. So for Son's day, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest WhatsApp Stickers and celebrate the day. We wish you a very Happy Son’s Day 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).