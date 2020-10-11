Happy Father-Daughter Day 2020, everyone! A national day in the United States of America, Father-Daughter Day is a significant celebration for families. Every year, the second Sunday of October honours the relationship between a father and a daughter. This year, National Father-Daughter Day 2020 is on October 11. The celebration is more special because it is also International Day of the Girl Child 2020, dedicated to the girls across the world. Since the observation is so special, we bring you beautiful and meaningful National Father-Daughter Day 2020 wishes and HD images to share with every father-daughter pair you know. In addition, these messages, quotes and GIFs are also perfect for those Facebook and Instagram captions and perfect as WhatsApp forwards that can again be shared with fun stickers for fathers and daughters to celebrate the day.

As per the information available, the U.S. holiday was originally conceived by Smokey Robinson to honour this relationship with his six daughters. The bond between a father and a daughter is extremely special. It is important to honour this wonderful relationship. Examples of commemoration during Father-Daughter Day can be both commercial or intangible. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Father-Daughter Day 2020, like any other celebration will be a low-key event. But one can still make the day special by sharing these beautiful Happy National Father-Daughter Day 2020 wishes, HD images, Facebook messages, WhatsApp sticker greetings, GIFs and meaningful quotes.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Behind Every Great Daughter Is a Truly Amazing Dad. Happy Father–Daughter Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Daddy, No Matter Where I Go in Life, You’ll Always Be My Number One Man. Happy Father–Daughter Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Father Holds His Daughter’s Hand for a Short While, but He Holds Her Heart Forever. Happy Father–Daughter Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: To a Father Growing Old Nothing Is Dearer Than a Daughter. Happy Father–Daughter Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Fathers, Be Your Daughter’s First Love and She’ll Never Settle for Anything Less. Happy Father–Daughter Day

How to Download National Father-Daughter Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

It goes without a doubt, that WhatsApp has some amazing and cool features for the users. And with the introduction of WhatsApp stickers, online chat has become more fun. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope that the above National Father-Daughter Day 2020 wishes and images will be useful to you while you celebrate this wonderful day.

