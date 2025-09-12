The much-awaited Japanese anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle finally hit Indian theatres today, September 12 and the excitement surrounding it is nothing short of extraordinary. Ahead of the film’s release, a special screening was held in Mumbai where Bollywood stars including Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff made a stylish appearance. ‘Demon Slayer – Infinity Castle’ Beats ‘Suzume’ and ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ With INR 15 Crore, Haruo Sotozaki’s Directorial Becomes Highest-Grossing Anime in India Even Before Release!

Rashmika Mandanna Cosplays Tanjiro Kamado

Rashmika stole the spotlight by arriving in a cosplay look inspired by Tanjiro Kamado, the film’s lead character. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama at the event, the actress expressed her deep admiration for anime content. She said, “Anime has that power over you, you can’t not like a character. It has a way of keeping it really emotional and a slice of life and I am waiting to witness all of that."

Rashmika Mandanna Picks Shinobu As Favorite Hashira

Sharing her excitement for Infinity Castle, Rashmika added, “I’ve seen the show, and they stop at this point where they all enter the Infinity Castle and a fight begins. Now, they’ve finally released it, and I can’t wait to see it; I’ve heard good things about it.” When asked about her favourite Hashira, Rashmika picked Shinobu Kocho, saying, “She is just beautiful.”

Midnight Shows and Huge Box Office Buzz

The craze for the film is so massive that several multiplexes in Mumbai added late-night shows starting from 11:30 PM, with the final Japanese version screening in Delhi at 11:55 PM. According to BookMyShow, tickets for these shows sold out in no time. As per Sacnilk.com, the movie has already sold over 1 lakh tickets for its opening day in India and more than 2.5 lakh across its three-day weekend, raking in a massive INR 15 crore in gross advance sales. With such numbers, Infinity Castle is poised to become the biggest non-Hollywood foreign film release in India. ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle’: Crunchyroll’s Special Fan Screening With Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on September 7.

Twitter Explodes With Fan Reactions

Fans across the world who have already watched the film cannot stop raving about it on social media. One excited user tweeted, “OMFG!!!! THE NEW DEMON SLAYER MOVIE WAS ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING!!!!!! UFOTABLE COULD NOT HAVE ANIMATED THIS MORE PERFECTLY!!!!!”

‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Is Absolutely Breathtaking

OMFG!!!! THE NEW DEMON SLAYER MOVIE WAS ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING!!!!!! UFOTABLE COULD NOT HAVE ANIMATED THIS MORE PERFECTLY!!!!! #DemonSlayerInfinityCastle #DemonSlayer — Playmaker08 🇵🇪🇺🇸🇵🇸⚽️⭐️⭐️ (@playmaker9208) September 12, 2025

Another wrote, “#DemonSlayerInfinityCastle was pretty great! But definitely make sure yall A. WATCH THE DAMN ANIME! Don’t walk into it blind! Or B. Watch a recap video if you’ve seen the anime already. You’re gonna need a refresher.”

Fan Shares on X

#DemonSlayerInfinityCastle was pretty great! But definitely make sure yall A. WATCH THE DAMN ANIME! Don’t walk into it blind! Or B. Watch a recap video if you’ve seen the anime already. You’re gonna need a refresher. — Masked Wrestler Liger 0 (@Lyonknight24X) September 12, 2025

A fan called it “the best movie of the year,” rating it “9999999999999 out of 1000000000000,” while another shared, “Saw Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and I only cried 4 times insane movie!!! I was kinda disappointed in the last two seasons but this was so freaking good.”

A Fan Calls It ‘The Best Movie’

#DemonSlayerInfinityCastle Best Movie of the year I’ll give it a 9999999999999 out of 1000000000000 and it’s just part one #DemonSlayer is the best graphic and the story so good — Carlos Gomez (@cgzx) September 12, 2025

The Movie Was Epic!

The movie was epic, I finally understood the appeal of Demons Slayer.#DemonSlayerInfinityCastle #kimetsunoyaiba pic.twitter.com/jPeVYmpzrn — 🐙DJTako🇲🇽 Hanekawa supremacy 🐈‍⬛ (@DJTakozawa) September 12, 2025

‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’: A Rollercoaster of Emotions

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is such a breathtaking watch that takes you through a rollercoaster of emotions as you witness some of the best visuals put on the big screen this year. Check out my full review on @soundspheremag pic.twitter.com/woFr56bB1H — Christopher Rates It 🦦 (@LuminousDagger) September 11, 2025

A Fan Calls Movie ‘Spectacular’

@DemonSlayerUSA - the Infinity Castle movie was spectacular. Absolutely loved reliving the story through the animation of @ufotable. Spectacular job. Well done. Very well done. Side note, @IGN , I suggest you find someone else to review the demon slayer content in the grittier… — MMO_Bean (@rdj4014) September 11, 2025

Fan Calls ‘Demon Slayer Infinity Castle’ Beautiful

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is super fire. 🔥 I mean it’s really beautiful. I’m going back to see it again tomorrow. Damn it’s good! pic.twitter.com/cxtClWlg2H — Franky Babylon (@Franky_Babylon) September 12, 2025

Fan Shares on X

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie 1✅ I AM UTTERLY SPEECHLESS. There’s too much to talk about and I’m struggling to even process what I just watched All I’ll say (before a full review) is that this was one of the most incredible experiences of my life Overall rating 9.5/10 pic.twitter.com/dMBZVgMoJ5 — Nooty (@Nootymcnoot) September 12, 2025

About ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’

Infinity Castle marks the first feature in a planned three-part film trilogy that adapts the climactic Infinity Castle arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s best-selling manga. It continues the journey of Tanjiro Kamado, a young Demon Slayer battling evil after his family’s tragic fate. Known for its emotional storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and intense sword fights, the franchise remains one of the most popular anime series worldwide. In India, the movie is being released in five languages: Japanese (with subtitles), English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu with CBFC granting it a U/A 13+ certification. Fans can also experience the film in premium formats including IMAX, IMAX 3D, and 4DX. With Rashmika’s cosplay moment, sold-out shows and Twitter flooding with emotional fan reactions, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is not just a film release it’s a cultural event that is bringing anime fans together across India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).