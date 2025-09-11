Demon Slayer fans, we are almost there! The much-anticipated Japanese anime Kimetsu no Yaiba is all set to release the first film of the trilogy series titled Infinity Castle on September 13, 2025. The movie is set to make history by becoming the first anime film to release in India with 5 a.m. shows in select theatres across Mumbai. According to box office reports, the Japanese anime film grossed INR 15 crore in its opening weekend, surpassing the collections of other anime movies like Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 through advance sales. ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’: Shatters Records in India, Sells INR 1 Lakh Tickets and Earns INR 5 Crore in Advance Bookings Ahead of September Release (Watch Video).

‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Movie Beats ‘Suzume’ in Pre-Sales

As per Sacnilk, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has already registered pre-sales worth INR 15 crore gross for its opening weekend. We are still a day away from the release, and the numbers can go higher. The highly popular anime film has also emerged as the biggest non-Hollywood foreign animated movie in India. The film's pre-sales performance has surpassed that of other successful foreign releases in the country, such as Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which have lifetime box office grosses of around INR 10 crore.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Castle’:

First 5 Am Show for an Anime Film in India

Haruo Sotozaki's Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is redefining the anime scene in India even before its release. The hype surrounding it and the box office numbers clearly hint at the growing craze for Japanese animated shows and movies in the country. For the first time in Indian cinema's history, an anime film will be screened as early as 5 am.

With special screenings in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi, Kimetsu no Yaiba, aka Demon Slayer, is setting a benchmark for Japanese animated films in India. The release feels no less grand than a South superstar’s mass entertainer. ‘Demon Slayer – Infinity Castle’ Movie Part 1 Leaked Video: Giyu Tomioka’s Jaw-Dropping Fight Scene With Akaza Is Pure Goosebumps for Anime Fans – WATCH.

More About ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’

Infinity Castle will be the first instalment of the finale trilogy in Demon Slayer’s fifth and final season. The movie follows protagonist Kamado Tanjiro and the Hashiras as they enter the Infinity Castle, home to the remaining Upper Moons, including Kokushibo, Akaza, and Doma. The first part will focus on Tanjiro and Giyu Tomioka’s intense battle against Akaza. Fans can expect breathtaking visuals along with an emotional rollercoaster, as the story takes tragic turns with several characters meeting their end.

