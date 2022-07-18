With over 30 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Deepak Mukut is a prolific Indian film producer and distributor. He wears multiple hats such as a successful entrepreneur, software developer, and film producer among many others. He has produced critically acclaimed but content-driven brave films such as MULK, Kangana Ranaut starring Dhaakad and some edgy thrillers such as Forensic starring Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey, Deepak chatted exclusively with LatestLY to reflect on the choices he has made as a producer and also discussed the OTT vs Big Theatrical release mathematics.

"OTT is a giant monster. It is ever evolving and growing at an unbelievable speed. The good thing about this medium is that it has given a chance to not just come up with something new for everyone, but it has also helped many from the industry to stay afloat during the challenging times of the corona pandemic. And now with things opening up rapidly, I can produce a full-fledged action film with Kangana Ranaut on the big screen and at the same time I can come up with something like Forensic featuring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte. So, the scope is unlimited," stresses Mukut. Dhaakad Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut's Fiery Avatar Is Awe-Inspiring In This Kickass Action Thriller! (LatestLY Exclusive)

"As far as popularity and relatability is concerned, the math can vary. Vikram and Radhika are huge stars on OTT, whereas Kangana can go pan-India and those who have not watched Dhaakad on the big screen can watch the film on OTT at their own convenience and at the hour of their choice. And both these endeavors are streaming on ZEE 5 where the reach is over 150 plus countries says a lot about the force of the OTT without undermining the scale and the charm of the big screen," he adds.

When films don't do well on the big screens, does OTT then act as a savior, more as a safety net? "As a film producer I want the maximum exposure possible for my production. There's no set formula for sure that can guarantee a film's success both in terms of commerce or critical acclaim. But, yes OTT can allow you that much bandwidth for exploration and expectations considering the varied demographics and the varied tastes one can acter to. One has to make content one believes in and let the media be explored as a tool for exposure," explains Deepak. Emergency Teaser Out! Kangana Ranaut’s First Look As PM Indira Gandhi In Her Second Directorial Project Is Sure To Stun You (Watch Video)

Daring to support content-driven films:

In an industry that cares majorly about box office numbers, Deepak has braved to support unusual endeavors. "People may now say that Dhaakad is an innovative film in terms of a lady being a centerpiece of an action film, but one must have the courage of conviction, to begin with. Even Anubhav Sinha's MULK, though critically well received and acclaimed, was rejected by six major production houses, but was eventually produced by us. You must think about different concepts in such a saturated and cluttered market of content creation to be able to break the clutter." opines Deepak.

Staying morally responsible and socially relevant:

Mukut also backed a film titled 'Bal Naren' inspired by the concept of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, written and directed by Pawan KK Nagpal. He believes that films can be used as an effective tool to bring about the change one firmly believes in, he adds. "Be it Mulk, Dhaakad or Forensic; the story was the first thing that got me excited. Bal Naren's story is inspiring and an eye-opener. Imagine face lifting the whole society just by keeping the surroundings clean."

