Dia Mirza Explains How ‘Keep It Up’ Challenge Was Welcomed by Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and More with Open Arms

Yuvraj Singh And Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress-producer Dia Mirza, also a UN Sustainable Development Goals advocate, recently got sports stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Saina Nehwal and Mahesh Bhupathi to join her efforts to spread cheer during the pandemic. She says sports have a unique way of energising people. Dia recently managed to enlist the support of her friends from the world of sports for a challenge started by the United Nations. Ajinkya Rahane Takes Up Yuvraj Singh’s ‘Keep It Up’ Challenge Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Called the 'Keep It Up' Challenge, the activity is aimed at creating hope and solidarity as many across the world are growing weary and tired of the social restrictions due to the pandemic. The challenge is simple. All one needs to do is take a video doing a trick like bouncing, balancing, or keeping a ball or any other object in the air; then post it on social media and nominate three other friends to do the same. Rohit Sharma Gets Creative, Pulls Off ‘Keep It Up’ Challenge Using Bat Handle to Juggle Ball (Watch Video)

"It's very important to keep our spirits up during these trying times and sports have a very unique way of energising us. Honestly, all I had to do was send a message to my friends and they were more than happy to be a part of this campaign. I just hope it helps," said Dia.