Rohit Sharma Gets Creative, Pulls Off ‘Keep It Up’ Challenge Using Bat Handle to Juggle Ball (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma pulled off the “keep it up” challenge in a way only hitman can. Rohit, who was nominated by Yuvraj Singh to take up the challenge juggled the ball using the handle of his bat before nominating Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane to take up the challenge. “I am committed to staying home,” said the Indian limited-overs vice-captain after completing the challenge. With the coronavirus pandemic running ravages, India has gone under complete lockdown and has asked its citizens to remain at home and observe quarantine to protect themselves from contracting the virus. Rohit Sharma Reflects on Lessons Learnt During COVID-19 Home Quarantine.

“There you go @YUVSTRONG12! I’m committed to staying at home. I further nominate @ShreyasIyer15, @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 to innovate and commit to staying home,” Rohit said the video message. While everyone has been using different trick hats to make the challenge more interesting, Rohit’s was certainly the most difficult one as it is extremely difficult to balance a ball on a bat’s handle let alone juggling it. Sachin Tendulkar Puts Unique Twist on Yuvraj Singh’s ‘Keep It Up’ Challenge (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Takes Up 'Keep It Up' Challenge

Meanwhile, the “Keep It Up” challenge was started by Yuvraj Singh where the nominated individual has to juggle the ball and commit into staying at home until the situation improves and until government permits on to step out. The player then has to nominate three other individuals to take the challenge and spread the message of staying home. Yuvraj Singh had nominated Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh apart from Rohit. Take a look at how others went ahead with the challenge.

Sachin Tendulkar's Unimaginable Twist

Anil Kumble Uses Hand to Juggle Ball

Meanwhile, in an ideal world, Rohit Sharma would have been leading the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. But the franchise tournament, which was scheduled to start on March 29, has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. Rohit led Mumbai Indians to a record fourth IPL title after beating Chennai Super Kings by a solitary run in the final last season.