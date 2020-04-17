Diljit Dosanjh’s Lockdown Cooking Videos Are a Huge Hit Among His Fans; Even Sanjeev Kapoor Lauds His Culinary Skills

Diljit Dosanjh, Sanjeev Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This lockdown period has got celebs flaunt their culinary skills, and fans are mighty impressed. Who said celebs cannot cook? Amid quarantine, B-town stars are cooking something yummy for the tummy and also sharing the recipes on their social media pages. In fact, this has motivated many commoners to experiment and learn some new dishes. How will you feel when someone tries cooking the dish you shared on social media? And how’d you react if any celebrity chef responds after watching your cooking videos? Ask about it to the super cool star of B-town, Diljit Dosanjh! Diljit Dosanjh Donates Rs 20 Lakh to PM-CARES Fund to Combat COVID-19, Says ‘We Must Get Through This Tough Time’.

Diljit Dosanjh is a fab singer, an entertaining actor and an amazing chef as well. Yes, even he has got into cooking and has been sharing the videos. These videos have become a huge hit among his fans. If you are following Diljit’s social media handle, you must have seen the various, mouth-watering dishes he has prepared during these days. It includes – chilly paneer, nutri-muttar keema and soybean curry, and now bhindi masala. Many are busy trying the recipes he prepared, and guess what, even celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor is mighty-impressed with Diljit’s culinary skills. The MasterChef also mentioned how he’d like to learn some cooking from Diljit and how his mother enjoys watching the actor cook such amazing dishes. Giorgia Andriani Tries Her Hands at Goan Fish Curry, Shares Details of ‘Lockdown Cooking Recipe’ on Instagram (Watch Video).

Diljit Dosanjh’s Reaction On Sanjeev Kapoor’s Comment

OMG The REAL MASTER CHEF HIMSELF 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Sir Meri Taraf Se Mummy ji Ko Baut Baut Pyar and GHUTT GHUTT Ke Hugian .. Aur SIR Aap Toh Guru Ji Oh Hum Log Toh Lockdown Chef Hain 👻 REGARDS 🙏🏾🙏🏾 P.S - Lockdown Ke Baad Mai Ashirwaad Lene Aunga 🙏🏾 https://t.co/OdFaXNZvcP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

Watch How A Fan Is Motivated To Cook

And Some Cooking Tips

Bilkul Pena... My Sabji My Rule 👨‍🍳 Always Yaad Rakho 🥄 https://t.co/Ul4bXHD3gw — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

Social Distancing Here As Well

All Praises For Diljit Dosanjh

So what do you think? Isn’t Diljit Dosanjh an all-rounder? Fans are curious to know what he would be preparing tomorrow! Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.