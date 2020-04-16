Giorgia Andriani Tries Her Hands at Goan Fish Curry, Shares Details of ‘Lockdown Cooking Recipe’ on Instagram (Watch Video)

Giorgia Andriani Prepares Goan Fish Curry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Giorgia Andriani has not made her Bollywood debut yet, but she is undoubtedly one of the popular faces and one of the most-talked about celebs in tinsel town. The gorgeous Italian model is working hard on Hindi dialect, however, she has won hearts with her million dollar smile already. Regarding the latest video that Giorgia has shared on her Instagram account, even she is honing her culinary skills just like many other celebs. Owing to coronavirus lockdown, there are numerous celebs who are experimenting a varied range of delicacies and guess what, even Giorgia has shared details of one of her favourite ‘lockdown cooking recipe’ – the Goan Fish Curry. Deepika Padukone Dons Chef’s Hat for Ranveer Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pics).

Be it any starters or main course or sweet dish, celebs are trying hands at every possible cuisine. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and many other actress across industries are sharing their dose of healthy food recipes and netizens are loving it. Giorgia, who is under self-isolation, has been busing cooking and trying out new dishes during this lockdown period. So do you want to read the details of Giorgia’s version of Goan Fish Curry? Alia Bhatt Bakes a Grain Free Paleo Banana Bread, and It Looks Delicious (View Pics).

Goan Fish Curry Recipe By Giorgia

Ingredients

For Spice Mix

1 cup grated coconut or dessicated coconut

10/11 deseeded red Kashmiri chillies

5 cloves garlic

1/2 inch ginger

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric

1 teaspoon of cumin (jeera)

1-2 peppercorns

1 tablespoon of coriander seeds -

For Tempering and Curry

6-7 Curry leaves

1 onion finely chopped

2-3 slit green chillies (deseeded)

1 teaspoon Tamarind paste or Dry Mango Powder

2 cups of water

Salt to taste

Cooking Tips

1. Rub your fish with salt, turmeric and lemon juice, and marinate for 15-20 mins before adding them to the curry.

2. If you do not have tamarind paste, you can make your own at home with 1 pod of Tamarind soaked in 2 tablespoons of water.

3. While cooking the fish, remember to flip each piece softly, and take care that you do not break them.

Seafood Lovers, Check This Video Right Away

Now that looks mouth-watering! So, are you ready to prepare the Goan Fish Curry? To those are who are not much into cooking, this lockdown period is indeed the perfect time to learn something new.