DilSeThankYou! Akshay Kumar Thanks All the Doctors, Cops, Vendors and Government Officials for Helping Fight the COVID-19 Crisis

The COVID-19 chapter will go down in history as a bad memory. We'll remember the days when we were busy observing self-quarantine while doctors, nurses, government officials, police and vendors were busy helping us get through it. And this particular section of the society deserves the loudest of cheer for their selfless work. They are helping us fight this coronavirus crisis and they deserve all the praise and appreciation in this world. While we should say it often, Akshay Kumar has now come forward to thank them on his family's behalf. Akshay Kumar Brings Together Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday And Others For A Motivational Song To Spread Hope During COVID-19 Outbreak.

"Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se... Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou," he tweeted while sharing his picture with a paper that read his thank you gesture. Twitter is currently buzzing with Twitterati thanking the hospital staffs and police officials in addition to the vendors, NGO volunteers and government officials for helping them stay safe during this time of crisis.

Name : Akshay Kumar City : Mumbai Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se... Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/N8dnb4Na63 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2020

Akshay Kumar had previously donated Rs 25 crore for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM Cares Relief Fund. Many Bollywood celebs later followed his suit and announced their support to various other entities including Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund and the association that looks after the well being of daily wage earners.