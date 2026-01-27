Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is making a return to television as the host of the new game show Wheel of Fortune. The show premieres on Tuesday, January 27 at 9pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Viewers can also stream the first episode online on SonyLIV. The weekday show will air from Monday to Friday, taking over the 9PM prime-time slot. Akshay Kumar Set to Host Indian Edition of Emmy-winning Game Show 'Wheel of Fortune'.

Telecast and Streaming Details

Wheel of Fortune replaces MasterChef India 9 in the 9 PM slot. The cooking show has now been shifted to an earlier time at 8 PM. For viewers who miss the television telecast, episodes will be available to stream anytime on SonyLIV.

Channel’s Programming Strategy

A source told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit that Sony Entertainment Television has been strengthening its non-fiction programming. “Sony Entertainment Television is basking in the success of Indian Idol 16 as it has performed better than other reality shows like Chhoriyaan Chali Gaon, India's Got Talent 11, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The channel is currently focusing on non-fiction content as the reality shows have worked well,” the source said. The source added, “While KBC 17 and IGT 11 have ended, the channel has introduced MasterChef India 9 in its weekday programming. The leading Hindi GEC will soon launch Wheel Of Fortune to strengthen the weekdays. With Akshay Kumar on board, the channel is confident that the show will perform well and bring the required viewership.”

Akshay Kumar’s Return to Television

Akshay Kumar’s return to the small screen has generated strong buzz among fans. The actor is expected to bring energy and entertainment to the format, which blends quizzes, challenges and audience interaction. With its prime-time slot and strong host appeal, the show is expected to attract wide viewership in the coming weeks.

