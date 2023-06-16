Adipurush has arrived in theatres, and well, not everyone is happy about it. Directed by Om Raut, the apparently Rs 600 crore-budgeted film has been majorly criticised for its over-indulgence in VFX, bad performances and for not doing complete justice to the mythology of Ramayana. Riding on the star power of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, Adipurush has taken off to a flying start at the box office, but with the bad reviews and word-of-mouth pouring in, it would be difficult for the film to sustain audience interest. Adipurush Movie Review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's Film is a CGI Mess That Does Lanka-Dahan Of Our Senses.

While people are taking to Twitter to voice their disappointment with Adipurush, another movie adaptation based on Ramayana has been creeping into these social media chatters. What's more, people are recommending others to watch this film instead. The said movie is Ramayana - The Legend of Rama, an anime movie that was produced by India and Japan back in 1992.

Check Out People's Love for the Film on Twitter:

Even this animated movie Ramayan- The legend of Prince Rama which was made by the Japanese and was released in 1992. Had better screenplay, dialogues, than om raut's #Adipurush.pic.twitter.com/SBxSet12GT — ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 (@iromeostark) June 16, 2023

'Good Time to Rewatch'

Looking at all the flak #Adipurush has been getting, this may be a good time to rewatch Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama the 1992 anime film by Japanese director Yugo Sako. "Because Ram is God, I felt it was best to depict him in animation, rather than by an actor", Sako. — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) June 16, 2023

'Still Better'

This was a Japanese animated movie Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama (1992) still better. It's sad to see even after spending more thn 600cr, b'wood makers did not afford to gather facts on Lord Hanuman. #Adipurush 🤮#AdipurushReview #BoycottAdipurush #Hanuman #omraut pic.twitter.com/Ov6YhU4MMK — Bhushan (@Bhushan__89) June 16, 2023

'Better Than Adipurush'

A bilingual made both in Hindi and English, Ramayana - The Legend of Rama was directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Saski. The English version of the film features a voice cast that includes Nikhil Kapoor, Raell Padamsee, Rahul Bose, Pearl Padamsee, Denzil Smith, Cyrus Broacha, among others. The Hindi dubbed version had 'Ram' from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan - Arun Govil - voicing Lord Ram again, while Shatrughan Sinha was the narrator. The late, great Amrish Puri had voiced Ravana in this version.

The film retells the story of Rama, a prince who is exiled from his kingdom over a promise that his father needed to fulfil. Rama sets out on a journey with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana, and they eventually face off against the demon king Ravana.

Watch the Trailer of the Film here:

Ramayana - The Legend of Rama was released in Japan on December 11, 1992, and in India on December 25, 1993. The film was a critical and commercial success, and it is considered to be one of the most important anime films ever made in India. The film was praised for its beautiful animation, its faithful adaptation of the Ramayana, and its strong emotional impact. In 2001, the English version of the film was recut, redubbed and released in the US with a new title - Prince of Light. Breaking Bad fame Bryan Cranston had voiced Lord Ram in this version.

While we are unable to catch any version of the film on any OTT platform, Ramayana - The Legend of Rama is available on YouTube both in English and in Hindi.

