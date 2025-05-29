Akshay Kumar and John Abraham may not have worked together often, but with hits like Garam Masala (2005), Desi Boyz (2011), and Housefull 2 (2012), it's clear they're a duo worth remembering. Matching the comic timing of Akshay Kumar in his prime, especially in a Priyadarshan film, is no easy feat, but John Abraham managed to pull it off in Garam Masala. Now, fans have been eagerly waiting for the duo to reunite on screen. Now, rumours of a sequel to one of their earlier films are doing the rounds on the internet. Yes, you heard that right! According to a recent report, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham are set to reunite for Dishoom 2, the sequel to Rohit Dhawan’s 2016 action-comedy Dishoom, which starred Varun Dhawan and John Abraham in lead roles, with Akshay making a memorable cameo appearance. Did ‘Garam Masala’ Copy ‘Boeing Boeing’? Video Clip Comparing Comic Scenes From Akshay Kumar-John Abraham’s Movie With 1965 American Comedy Is Going Viral – Here’s the Truth!.

Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Varun Dhawan To Reunite for ‘Dishoom 2’?

According to a report in Filmfare, a sequel to Dishoom is being planned. "The Dishoom sequel has been overdue for many years now. The team behind the 2016 hit wanted to make this film for a while now but their plan to go bigger and bolder was just not able to materialise. But with Akshay Kumar agreeing to be a part of the sequel, things seem to be falling into place." If all goes as planned, fans will finally see the dynamic duo reunite on the big screen after nearly a decade.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Dishoom’:

Talking about Dishoom, the movie also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshaye Khanna, Saqib Saleem and Rashmi Nigam n key roles with Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Parineeti Chopra and Anushka Sharma making special appearances. The movie was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and collected INR 119 crore worldwide, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. Varun Dhawan's 5 Worst Action Scenes: From Train Jump in Coolie No 1 to Bike Split in Dishoom (LatestLY Exclusive).

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Housefull 5 alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. Varun Dhawan's next film is Border 2, co-starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahaan Shetty. John Abraham, who was last seen in The Diplomat, has no officially announced projects.

