Dostana 2: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Average Performance at the Box Office Prompted Karan Johar to Make Script Changes in Kartik Aaryan Starrer?

Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Is Indian society really ready to accept a same-sex love story? We don't know but the success or rather failure of movies revolving around this topic has a certain solution to offer. Sonam Kapoor's take on a lesbian love story in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha to Aisa Laga wasn't appreciated by moviegoers. The film tanked at the box office and Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was next in line to test the reaction. And surprisingly or not but the movie didn't score any overwhelming reactions.

Ayushmann's last release had an average run at the box office and mind you, this is keeping in mind his recent popularity. The actor was enjoying a great run at the ticket window until his take on gay love story hit the screens and fetched underwhelming responses. And the same average performance has gotten Karan Johar worried. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker is now considering making some changes to Dostana 2's original script. Dostana 2 Actor Kartik Aaryan on Same-Sex Love Stories: ‘I Am Glad That These Films Are Finally Starting a Conversation’.

The film that stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya Kapoor was earlier supposed to have the Luka Chhupi actor as a gay protagonist. However, Karan is convinced that he needs to make his movie more suitable for family audiences and hence there are chances that Kartik may not feature as 'gay' in the film anymore. Blame it on our society's mentality but the director is now being wary of showing a same-sex love story on the big screen. This could be a mere rumour and we can always wait for his final product to hit the screens.