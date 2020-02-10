Dostana 2 Actor Kartik Aaryan on Same-Sex Love Stories: ‘I Am Glad That These Films Are Finally Starting a Conversation’

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dostana 2 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, are the most anticipated films of 2020. Be it the celebs or the audiences, the movie buffs are glad to see how the filmmakers are finally talking about same-sex love stories on the big screens. Actors’ influence in every fans’ life is just unimaginable. There have been actors who have refused to play a homosexual character on the big screen, thinking of the impact it would have on their fans. But today things are functioning pretty different. Actors are ready to sign up such roles, understanding how important it is to highlight about LGBTQ than just working for box office numbers. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s Lip-Lock Receives No Objection From CBFC.

Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana would be seen in Dostana 2 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, respectively. The storylines of these two movie are different, however, it does revolve on same-sex love stories. Talking about the need to highlight such a concept through cinema, the Dostana 2 actor told Mid-Day, “The storylines of the two films are not similar. In fact, the subject is so important that we are all invested in it equally. Neither of us is looking for commercial advantages here, nor (is the Dostana 2 team) feeling slighted that their movie will arrive before ours. We have not represented the queer community appropriately for decades; may 2020 be a year of celebrating such stories. Be it Dostana 2 or Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, I am glad that these films are finally starting a conversation. Slowly, the hiccups that producers would usually have about such subjects are smoothening out.” Karan Johar on Dostana 2: 'Representation of Gay Characters Will Be Accurate and Non-Caricaturish'.

We watched the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the reactions to it. We wonder what Dostana 2 has in store for us. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is all set to be released on February 21, whilst the makers of Dostana 2 are yet to announce the film’s release date. Let’s wait and watch how fans react after watching these films in theatres.