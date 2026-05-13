Mouni Roy Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar, Says ‘Give Us Space and Privacy’ (View Post)

Actress Mouni Roy has requested for privacy and space amidst on-going rumours of her seperation with husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress also asked media to not publish false narratives. Taking to her social media account, Mouni wrote, "Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please,” with folded hands. Mouni Roy’s Husband Suraj Nambiar DELETES His Instagram Account Amid Unfollow Drama and Divorce Buzz.

The rumours of things going downhill for Mouni and Suraj made headlines on Monday, after it was noticed that both had unfollowed each other on social media. A new report also claimed that the couple were already separated and were not living together. On Tuesday morning, when the chatter about Mouni and Suraj’s separation increased, Suraj went on to deactivate his Instagram account. "Sorry, this page isn't available", read the message when one tried to reach his account. Mouni's best friend, actress Disha Patani, had also reportedly unfollowed Suraj on Instagram before his account was allegedly deactivated.

Mouni Roy Reacts to Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

For the uninitiated, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot, four years ago in 2022, in Goa in an intimate wedding. They had tied the knot as per both Malayali and Bengali traditions. On the professional front, Mouni will play a crucial role in Madhur Bhandarkar's "The Wives", along with Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruvala in significant roles. Mouni Roy and Husband Suraj Nambiar UNFOLLOW Each Other on Instagram, Spark Separation Rumours.

She will also be seen in David Dhawan's romantic entertainer, Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela in key roles, along with others.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).