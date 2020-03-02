Ek Villain 2: Disha Patani To Team Up With Malang Director Mohit Suri Again, Bags the Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham Starrer

Disha Patani in Malang Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Director Mohit Suri seems to have found his muse in actress Disha Patani and after their recent collaboration with Malang we hear, the actress has now also been roped in for Ek Vilain 2. The film will star John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. While earlier reports suggested that Kiara Advani had been approached for the sequel, Bharat star Patani has now been confirmed. Not just this, director Mohit Suri also revealed some deets about Patani's character. Baaghi 3 Song Do You Love Me: Disha Patani Looks Like a Sexy Siren But Why Isn't Tiger Shroff Shaking A Leg With Her? (Watch Video).

After making temperatures soar with her sizzling avatar in Malang, Disha will be taking on a more action-packed role in Ek Villain 2. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, director Mohit Suri revealed that she is one of the rare actresses who approached Suri for a role that is all about some kickass action and that's when the director offered her the film. While Patani is one of the female leads in the film, it seems Advani could be bagging the other role.

Suri also revealed that Disha's Ek Villain 2 character will be nothing like what she has done before. As opposed to the free-spirited role that Patani played in Malang, she will be an integral part in the action franchise said, Mohit Suri. Baaghi 3: Is Disha Patani's Song 'Do You Love Me' Copied From TroyBoi's 'Do You?' Diet Sabya Feels So!.

Well, this has certainly piqued our excitement and we have no doubts that Disha can totally pull off a role like this. We have seen the actress pull off some deadly stunts in the gym and it looks like she may pull off high-octane stunts with the same ease for Ek Villain 2 too. Apart from this film, Patani also has another project lined up with Ekta Kapoor titled KTina which is expected to be a comedy caper.