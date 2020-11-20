Mumbai, Nov 21: Bollywood actors, Hrithik Roshan, Anupam Kher and Pankaj Tripathi on Friday extended their greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The 'Ludo' star took to Twitter and extended warm wishes in Hindi. As he reminisced his old days in his home town, he wrote, "Surya upasana ke mahaparv chhath pooja ki aap sabhi ko haardik shubhakaamanayein.Jai chhathee maiya." Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes & Chhathi Maiya HD Photos: WhatsApp Stickers, Wallpapers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages And SMS to Send on The Sun God Festival.

Chhhath pooja ke paaran ke baad ke din mere gaanv belasand mein natak ka manchan hota tha . abhinay kee hamaare pehli pathashala." His tweet translates to: "Heartfelt greetings to all of you on Mahaparva Chhath Puja of worshipping Sun God. Jai Chhathi Maiya ." "On the day after the Chhath Puja ceremony, a play was staged in my village Belsand. (which was my first school of acting).

सूर्य उपासना के महापर्व छठ पूजा की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय छठी मईया 🙏🏾। ( छठ पूजा के पारण के बाद के दिन मेरे गाँव बेलसंड में नाटक का मंचन होता था । अभिनय की हमारी पहली पाठशाला।) — पंकज त्रिपाठी (@TripathiiPankaj) November 20, 2020

The 'War' star Roshan also extended warm wishes for the festival on Twitter. He wrote,"Happy Chhath Puja to all the devotees across India. Here's hoping that the positivity of this festival brings better days for us. Be safe, be well!"

Happy Chhath Puja to all the devotees across India. Here’s hoping that the positivity of this festival brings better days for us. Be safe, be well! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 20, 2020

Kher took to Twitter and extended greetings on Chhath Puja, and wrote, "Best wishes to all of you on Chhath Mahaparva !! May Chhathi Maiya bring happiness and prosperity in your life."

आप सभी को छठ महापर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!! छठी मईया आपके जीवन में सुख एवं समृद्धि लाएँ। 🙏🙏🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 20, 2020

The Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar, which also happens to be the fourth day after Diwali. State governments across the country have appealed to people celebrating Chhath Puja to be mindful of the ongoing pandemic. As per the Hindu traditions, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings on Chhath. The main celebration will take place today as devotees will offer 'argha' to the Sun God at sunset and offer prasad.

