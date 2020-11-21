Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival celebrated with grand celebrations in the North Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. People worship the Sun God and seek blessings on the day. The observance falls on Kartik Shukla Paksha Shashthi. Chhath Puja 2020 falls on November 20. People wish each other on the occasion with images of the Sun. They also send Happy Chhath Puja wishes and greetings with their dear and ones. As Chhath Puja 2020 celebrations continues we bring to you messages send your loved ones wishing the observance. Our list also includes Chhath Puja WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Wallpapers, HD Images, Instagram Stories and Messages. Also, greet them with Surya Dev & Chhathi Maiya Photos. Although COVID-19 pandemic would have curtailed many festivities, send these wishes to greet them on the occasion.

On the day of Chhath Puja, people perform various rituals and customs. They worship the Chhathi Maiya and Sun God Surya and offer flowers and fruits. As we celebrate the occasion, send these WhatsApp Messages and greetings. You can also wish them by sending these Chhath Puja wishes and messages in Bhojpuri.

Happy Chhath Puja Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Chhath Puja. Let's Celebrate the Victories in Life. Happy Chhath Puja 2020

Happy Chhath Puja Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Happy Chhath Puja Wishes to You And Your Family

Chhath Puja 2020 Messages (Photo Credits; File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chhath Puja Wishes

Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes, HD Images & Quotes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Chhath Puja 2020

Chhath Puja 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Chhath Puja

How to Download Chhath Puja WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used app these days, you can also wish your loved ones by sending Chhath Puja WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore. These are pretty stickers are will person you are sending it to. Along with the stickers, you can add a personalised note about celebrating the occasion safely this year owing to COVID-19 pandemic. We wish you a Happy Chhath Puja.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2020 08:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).