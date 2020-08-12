Khuda Haafiz is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie features Vidyut Jammwal in an action avatar, obviously. But this time around, we will also seem him romancing on-screen - a first for the internationally famous action star. Shivaleeka Oberoi stars as the female lead, playing a character whose abduction leads to the high-octane events of the film. Shivaleeka made her acting debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui in 2019 and is ecstatic about her second outing. She has been working hard towards this goal for a long time including working as an assistant director when she was just 17.

In an exclusive chat with LatestLY, Shivaleeka talked about her time as an assistant director. "My experience of being behind the camera has actually shaped me as the actor that I am today. Actually, small things on the sets show you so much about life. For instance, you coming late on sets for even 10 minutes can affect 300 people on sets," she said. Mera Intezaar Song from Khuda Haafiz: Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi's Beautiful Song About Love and Longing is a Gem (Watch Video).

"Honestly, right now, I would come four hours early on the sets but I have never come even half an hour late or even a minute. I hope that continues all my life," she added.

In fact, Shivaleeka revealed that Khuda Haafiz was a disciplined set. "And I have noticed that on this set, nobody has ever come late. I've never seen Vidyut come late. I've never seen Faruk sir come late. It is amazing to work with people who are so so disciplined,"

"Throughout my AD days, I have realised one thing that only if you are doing everything on the sets only then you'd gain knowledge of being front of the camera. I was quite conscious of being in front of the camera when I was an AD. But again, I was only 17, so that might be a reason. My entire view on filmmaking changed after I was trained as an assistant director," she concluded.

