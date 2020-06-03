[Exclusive] Singer Tochi Raina Remembers Wajid Khan: 'It Has Hurt Me a Lot That He's Gone; He Was Always Smiling'

Tochi Raina, Wajid Khan (Photo Credits: FIle Image)

Popular music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away on June 1. He was 42 and died of a cardiac arrest. He was tested positive for COVID-19. The singer's demise has left the industry shocked and with a void that can't be filled. His good friend, singer Tochi Raina, is also grieving. Tochi's latest songs feature in the upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. While talking about it, the singer opened up about his friend's death.

Tochi said, "Wajid and I became friends in '94-95. And Wajid's youngest brother Javed is also a very good friend. It has hurt me a lot that Wajid's gone. He was always smiling. He was so humble,"

Tochi was also close to Wajid's father. "His father, with whom I have played tabla in a programme, loved me. I have an unbreakable relationship with the family. I love them," he said.

Tochi's heart also aches for the fact that he never got the opportunity to work with his friend. "Wajid's demise has hurt me. We never worked together, but we loved each other a lot," he concluded. Wajid Khan Funeral: Music Composer Buried Beside Late Actor Irrfan Khan At Versova Cemetary.

Wajid, along with Sajid, has composed super hit songs like 'Mashallah' for Ek Tha Tiger, 'Soni De Nakhre' for Partner, 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' for Dabangg, and 'Laal Dupatta' from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi amongst many more.

Earlier, on social media, Sajid Khan paid a tribute to his late brother. "Sajid Khan wrote, " Duniya chut gayi, sab kuch chuta, na tune kabhi music chodda, na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don't die. I will always love you. Mere khushi mein, meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega," he wrote.