In the era of franchises and forced sequels, Bollywood seems to have lost the charm it once had, a magic that can hardly be found these days. Filmmaker Sajid Khan, best known for directing fan favourites like Housefull, Heyy Babyy, Humshakals, and Housefull 2, is reportedly making a comeback with a new project. His career had come to a halt after he was accused during the #MeToo movement. Interestingly, the upcoming film will also mark the Bollywood debut of 90s star Govinda’s son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. ‘Sona Kitna Sona Ha’: Govinda Gifts Wife Sunita Ahuja Stunning Gold Necklace on Karwa Chauth 2025; Actor’s Wife Flaunts It on Social Media Amid Past Divorce Rumours (View Post).

Sajid Khan To Launch Yashvardhan Ahuja in His Comeback Directorial?

According to a report in Mid-Day, Sajid Khan is in talks with Zee Studios to direct a romantic comedy that will mark his much-awaited return to Bollywood. Reports suggest that the film will serve as the big-screen debut of Govinda's son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. Laapataa Ladies fame Nitanshi Goel and Telugu actress Krithi Shetty have also been roped in as teh female leads.

Sajid Khan’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajid Khan (@aslisajidkhan)

A source close to the development told the portal, "Sajid has been approached by the studio, but he hasn't given a final nod yet. The studio is keen to have him direct because of his expertise in comedy. Yashvardhan is also set to start another project with Phantom Studios, but he might prioritise this first. Sajid was also supposed to direct a film with John Abraham, but that didn't work out."

Sajid Khan Was Supposed To Direct ‘100%’

Not many know that in 2022, T-Series announced a film titled 100% which was supposed to be helmed by Sajid Khan. The star-studded cast of the movie included John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill. However, the project never took off. It was also reported that John Abraham walked out of the project because he wasn't interested in doing a comedy film. ‘Inko Sugar Daddy Ki Aadat Pad Gayi Hai’: Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Govinda Affair Rumours in Her Vlog, Says She Will Tell Media if Actor Cheats (Watch Video).

Sajid Khan’s #MeToo Case

Sajid Khan, best known for helming the Housefull series, is also a television presenter, comedian and actor. Apart from his other controversies over the years, the most significant one surfaced during the #MeToo wave across the country. Several women accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct. The allegations ranged from making inappropriate comments to flashing his private parts and demanding personal pictures for casting purposes. Following this, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) imposed a ban on Sajid Khan in 2018.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2025 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).