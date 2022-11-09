Fact Check: Did Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Reveal the Face of Their Baby Girl on Social Media? Know Truth About the Viral Pics/Video

Social media is a great place to be... but is it reliable? Talking on the same lines, we often do not check if a piece of information getting viral on the internet is true or not. We've often seen many celebrities been dragged into unnecessary mess or their morphed pictures getting circulated online. Having said that, this time it's Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who are on the radar. FYI, internet is abuzz with photos and videos of RaLia's daughter. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Announce the Birth of Their Baby Girl on Instagram! (View Post).

The photo/video in question is all over social media where fans are going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's baby girl. The video sees Alia resting on the bed with a child next to her. The Brahmastra stars were blessed with their first child on November 6. Alia Bhatt–Ranbir Kapoor Blessed With Baby Girl: Sonam Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Mouni Roy and Others Congratulate the ‘Blessed and Obsessed Parents’.

Here's the Viral Pic of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter:

Well, we at LatestLY went to the crux of the story and found out the authenticity of the viral photo which happens to be quite opposite of what claimed. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Welcome Baby Girl; Karan Johar Pens Sweet Note for the Couple on Insta, Says 'This Makes Me a Proud Nana’.

Here's The Fact Check:

Firstly, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are indeed proud parents of a baby girl, but have not yet revealed their child's face. So, in a nutshell, the pics and video on the internet claiming to be that of RaLia's kid is FAKE. So, in a nutshell. someone has morphed the original video and made it look as if Alia is with her daughter.

Lastly, the viral image that sees Alia Bhatt with her newborn in hospital is clearly morphed, and should not to be trusted at all. Meanwhile, workwise, the actress will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh and also has Heart of Stone.

