The newly blessed parents, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, have shared the good news on Instagram! The couple revealed that they been blessed with a baby girl on November 6. Sharing an adorable pictorial and mentioned in the post, “Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is”. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Become Parents to a Baby Girl; Kapoor Family to Issue Formal Statement Soon – Reports.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s Statement

