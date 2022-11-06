Alia Bhat finally gave birth to a baby girl and her and Ranbir are beyond excited, and so is Karan Johar. Karan took to Instagram and posted a photo with the two and captioned it "My heart is full of love…. Welcome to the world baby girl… you have so much love waiting for you….. I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Alia Bhatt–Ranbir Kapoor Blessed With Baby Girl: Sonam Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Mouni Roy and Others Congratulate the ‘Blessed and Obsessed Parents’.

